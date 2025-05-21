A car versus pedestrian crash has tragically claimed the life of an elderly woman. Official say a driving pulling out of parking lot struck and killed a pedestrian in New York state Monday afternoon.

The cause of the collision currently remains under investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the State Police at 315-366-6000.

Elderly Woman Struck and Killed By Car In New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 19, at 5:28 PM, troopers responded to a street in the Village of Baldwinsville for a reported car versus pedestrian crash. The driver reportedly remained on the scene, and is currently cooperating with the police investigation, says the report.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle being driven by a 63-year-old man from Baldwinsville, was exiting the Dunkin parking lot and attempting to turn left onto Lock Street, when he failed to yield the right of way and struck a pedestrian.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, though she succumbed to her injuries the following day, says state police.

New York State Police say that the victim has been identified as 84-year-old Deborah L. Irwin from Baldwinsville.

New York State Car Versus Pedestrian Statistics

According to statistics at the New York State Department of Health, injuries to pedestrians are among the top ten leading causes of injury-related hospital admissions and death for almost all age groups In New York State

Approximately 300 pedestrians are killed and 15,000 are injured by motor vehicles each year on the state’s roadways, and more than 3,000 pedestrians are admitted to the hospital annually, according to the NYS DoH.