Elderly Woman Crashes Her Car Through New York State Bakery

This is another example why you should expect the unexpected sometimes. Well, who would have really thought that a car would come sailing through a window, while they pick out a cake at their favorite neighborhood bakery? That's exactly what happened Tuesday, according to the Times Union, when an elderly woman sent her vehicle crashing right through a window, and into the Dolce and Biscotti bakery on Route 9 in Clifton Park.

It appears that driver error lead to the dramatic crash, according to the bakery owner's husband. The 82 year-old driver from Mechanicville apparently mistook the brakes with the accelerator, and then sent the 2010 BMW 528i right into the middle of the bakery near the cake case, according to officials. Police did not share any further information on how many cakes may have sustained damage.

The driver reportedly was a bit rattled, but not hurt. One customer sustained a minor injury to the arm. The Times Union says the business will remained closed until damage is repaired.

Incidents like this happen far more often than you think. In October 2020, a vehicle plowed through the front window of the Drug Mart Pharmacy outside of Monsey in Rockland County. Ramapo police are saying the crash happened at a shopping center on Airmont Road and Route 59 Tuesday. Just a few weeks prior, The Rye Brook Police Department say a car crashed into Landsberg Jewelers at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center. This incident mirrors the bakery crash, when police say a woman, who was attempting to park, accelerated her vehicle forward instead. The woman's vehicle then hit a parked car, jumped the sidewalk. and went crashing right through the building.

In January 2019, a car went airborne and crashed into Kirky's Deli & Pizza in Milton, destroying the building. Police say the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel that morning. Kirky's reopened in June 2019. In May 2020, two separate accidents occurred in one weekend when vehicles smashed into businesses in both Rhinebeck and Wappingers Falls. Police say both vehicles had jumped the curb, and ended up hitting both businesses.

