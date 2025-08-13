Authorities say an elderly person was struck and killed as they attempted to cross an intersection. The fatal crash occurred Tuesday morning, as offcials say the victim suddenly changed the direction they were walking. The person from Dutchess County was pronounced deceased on scene.

Elderly Dutchess County Person Fatally Struck After Crossing Road

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 12, at approximately 8:49 AM., uniformed members of the New York State Police Wappinger barracks and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to a report of a car-pedestrian collision.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Schnabl Court and Myers Corner Road in the Town of Wappinger, says the police report.

Troopers say that an investigation determined that an 85-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie, was operating a 2016 Toyota RAV4 traveling westbound on Myers Corner Road.

At the same time, police say the victim was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of Myers Corner Road. As the driver approached the intersection, New York State Police say that the abruptly crossed the roadway in a northerly direction and was struck by the RAV 4.

New York State Police have identified the victim 72-year-old Li Jin Huang, of Wappinger Falls, New York.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

We don't really need to remind you just how treacherous the roads across the state can be. On any given day you'll be faced with obstacles, blind spots, narrow lanes, plus potentially thousands of other generally horrible drivers.

But there are some that you just should avoid during rush hour, if possible. A new list of the 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York reaffirms what many already knew. But did you know that the top two roads on the list run through the Hudson Valley?

You've Probably Been on This Road

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one. Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly.

According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.

And then there are the drivers. People don't obey speed limits, they tailgate, they cut others off, even with limited space. Sadly, aggressive drivers are mostly to blame for all the accidents.