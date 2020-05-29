Elderly Hudson Valley Woman Drives Car into Home, Police Say

An elderly woman crashed her car into a home in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a personal injury motor vehicle crash where a car drove into a house.

An investigation determined an 86-year-old woman from Saugerties left the drive-thru at the Sawyer Bank on Market Street in the Village of Saugerties in her 2006 Ford Fusion and accelerated as she entered Market Street, losing control of her vehicle, darting across Market Street and into a home, police say.

The car and home sustained damaged in the collision. The woman was treated at the scene by Paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and then transported to the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston for further evaluation. The Saugerties Fire Department and Building Inspector assisted at the scene.