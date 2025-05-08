The New York State Police, in coordination with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, say that they have arrested a New York man following a coordinated undercover operation that disrupted an elaborate fraud scheme targeting a local resident.

Scammers always seem to find new and more elaborate ways to target their victims, whether it be through over the phone or online. A common tactic scammers use is to falsely claim they represent an organization, government agency, or law enforcement.

This way, the scammer can claim the potential victim owes money, and will ask for payment or access to personal information.

Elderly Woman in New York's Upper Hudson Valley Was Victim of Alleged Fraud Scheme

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 5, a 73-year-old woman from Columbia County reported that she had been the victim of an ongoing fraud scam involving individuals claiming to be federal agents with the Federal Trade Commission.

Investigators say that since March 2025, the suspects convinced the victim that her identity had been compromised and used in overseas financial crimes. The suspects instructed her to withdraw money from her retirement accounts and convert it into cash and gold, which she then physically delivered to unknown individuals posing as federal agents, according to police.

Between March 17 and May 5, police say the the victim handed over $30,000 in cash on two separate occasions and $68,300 in gold bars during a third transaction.

State Police Investigators and members of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office organized a covert operation for a scheduled May 7 meeting at an apartment building in the Town of Greenport. At the suspect's direction, police say the victim delivered the package to a man driving a white Ford Mustang.

After accepting the package, the suspect attempted to leave the area but was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as a 39-year-old man from Copiague, NY. He was transported to State Police barracks in Livingston, where he was interviewed by investigators and a Homeland Security agent.