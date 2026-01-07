NY May Soon Restrict Drivers Over the Age of 70

Elderly drivers have the potential to harm not only themselves, but also other drivers and pedestrians on the road. Now, New York wants to do something about it.

Just in the past week, Staten Island saw a heartbreaking wreck that killed a six-year-old girl and a 90-year-old passenger. Police said the car they were in was being driven by a 70-year-old woman. Down on Long Island, Suffolk police say a 77-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed on Montauk Highway, and the first driver involved was 73.

Incidents like these seem to happen every day in New York. While that doesn't mean that all older drivers are unsafe, a disproportionate amount of accidents are caused by seniors behind the wheel. As a result, Albany is taking another run at a proposal that could mean new rules for New York drivers over 70.

New York's Bill Geller Act

The proposal is tied to Senate bill S6175, which would create a Senior Driver Safety Commission. The bill says the act is named in memory of Bill Geller, 47, of Somers, who was struck and killed by an 88-year-old driver while walking along a road.

The bill defines a “senior driver” as anyone 70 and older with a New York driver’s license.

Drivers Over 70 May See Restrictions on Their License in New York

The commission’s job would be to study senior driver safety and then recommend changes. That includes looking at how well current laws work, what causes crashes involving senior drivers, and what screening tests might identify impairment. It also specifically calls out prescription drugs that may affect driving, and even mentions “non-traditional driving devices” that could reduce risk.

If this bill became law, the commission would have 180 days to deliver a report to the governor and Legislature.

While the bill itself does not slap new limits on anyone, its sole purpose is to tee up recommendations that could turn into policy. Some of those restrictions on elderly drivers include extra screening at renewal time, more frequent check-ins, or limits tailored to higher-risk situations.

