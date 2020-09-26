Eight Hudson Valley Towns Among Best Places In NY To Buy A Home

The Hudson Valley real estate market is buzzing with interest in homes in the area at an all-time high. The ranking and review site Niche compiles data from a variety of sources and has determined some of the best places to buy a home in New York and a number of Hudson Valley communities have made the list.

Niche.com compiles its rankings based on a variety of data points including home values, crime, taxes, and quality of schools in the community. Sources include the Department of Education, the U.S. Census, and the FBI. You can link up with more information here.

Country Knolls in Saratoga County earned the top spot followed by Chappaqua at number two. The first Hudson Valley towns don't show up until the 40s. You can link up with the full list on Niche.com.