A Eggo Liqueur is Coming Soon

Leggo my liqueur! I meant leggo my Eggo. Soon they will be one in the same.

2023 seems to be the year of boozy beverages. It seems like every drink is getting spiked these days. Simply Lemonade and Arizona Iced Tea even have alcoholic alternatives now.

Some big news this past week was that even Dunkin' has gotten in on the craze.

8 flavors of Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee and Dunkin Spiked Iced Teas that will be released sometime soon in New York and Connecticut. They will also sell original iced coffee, caramel, mocha, and vanilla flavors. These will be at select beverage stores.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I guess it is also soon going to be the most important drink of the day.

According to Eggo Newsroom, to celebrate National Waffle Day next week, the Eggo waffle experts have teamed up Sugarlands Distilling Co. to shake thinks up for brunch. A new boozy beverage is hitting the market soon. Eggo is making Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.