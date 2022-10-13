Eggbert, The Hudson Valley’s Christmas Egg is Planning His Return

Christmas in the Hudson Valley just got a whole lot merrier this year.

Things haven't been the same without Eggbert, the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Due to the pandemic, the quirky holiday character has been stuck in quarantine. Eggbert hasn't hosted his annual Christmas on the Farm or greet children during the days leading up to Christmas since 2019.

Visiting Eggbert has been a holiday rite of passage for boys and girls of the Hudson Valley for generations. Since the early 70s the beloved Christmas egg has been holding court at Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor, asking children what holiday gifts they desire and sending the information directly to Santa.

Billed as "Christmas on the Farm," Devitt's transforms its property into an elaborate holiday trail featuring live animals, animated figures, train rides, and an enormous slot car track. Thousands of Hudson Valley residents make an annual pilgrimage through the trail which ends in a magical visit with Eggbert himself.

Devitt's has confirmed the good news that Eggbert will be returning this holiday season.

We are eggcited to announce that YES Eggbert is arriving November 25, 2022 at 10am

According to Annie Shupe at Devitt's Nursery, Eggbert and all of his animal friends will be returning. Devitt's also plans to bring back its Christmas trail including "the whole nine yards."

After Eggbert's official return on Black Friday from 10am to 5pm the trail will be open on Fridays from 3pm to 7pm, Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm. Shupe also told us that Devitt's also has "a special eggclusive" in the works, but will reveal details about that at a later date.

Devitt's co-owner Joe Gizzarelli has spoken with Eggbert, who's thrilled to be returning to his throne.

Eggbert is so EGGcited to get to visit with all the children and deliver notes to Santa. Eggbert has missed being involved in the Christmas celebration and looks so forward to sharing all his friends with the children throughout the Hudson valley and has many new surprises in store for everyone.

Newburgh Brewing Company has also confirmed that they will be bringing back their Angry Eggbert IPA which is one of the brewery's most popular seasonal offerings. Sales of the beer will also go towards helping purchase Christmas trees for families in the City of Newburgh.

Remember to check Devitt's website as the holiday season approaches for more details on Eggbert's return and information about Devitt's ornament sales and holiday shop.

