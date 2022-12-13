Eggbert After Dark ‘Unleashes’ On Newburgh Brewing For One Night Only

If you thought the beloved Hudson Valley tradition of visiting Eggbert the Christmas egg was just for kids, well, you're mistaken. In just a few weeks, Eggbert will be on the move from his throne at Devitt's Nursery and Supply for a one-night-only appearance at Newburgh Brewing Company, and things might get a little crazy.

Eggbert After Dark To Spice Up Newburgh Brewing Company December 28th

This is no YOKE, for the first time since 2019, Eggbert will hit the road to spend some time at Newburgh Brewing Company for an adult oriented 'After Dark' event. If you've always felt a little jealous that your kiddos get to chit-chat with the Hudson Valley's most famous Christmas egg, well here's your chance to get in a little face time with the one and only Eggbert.

Devitts Nursery Facebook Devitts Nursery Facebook loading...

The event will be walk-in's only, no reservations, from 4pm to 10pm on Wednesday December 28th at Newburgh Brewing Company, 88 S Colden St in Newburgh. Full bar and kitchen open during the event, and live music as well.

The team at Newburgh Brewing is asking that you be patient, kind and courteous, and all-around EGGcellent as they try to get as many people in the door to chat with Eggbert, drink a beer, eat an empanada, and just have an awesome time during the after dark event.

We're thinking that Eggbert will have a lot on his mind to share with the Hudson Valley, especially since he's got a new lady friend to crack some jokes about....

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Paul Halayko, Newburgh Brewing Company Owner shared the following about the upcoming event:

It's been 3 years since Eggbert was last at the brewery, and he has A LOT of stuff he wants to get off his chest. Some thoughts about all you parents. So it's gonna be fun. Also! Since it's been 3 years, we do expect there are A LOT of people who are excited for this event

Newburgh Brewing's seasonal specialty Angry Eggbert will also be available on tap if you really want to make the most of this experience.

2022 Holiday Happenings in the Hudson Valley It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the Hudson Valley is the perfect place to be! From beautifully decorated mansions to illuminated light shows, gather friends and family to check out some great holiday festivities. Join the fun, get to make memories and even more traditions. Check out this guide for what is happening this winter in the Hudson Valley.