One of the things 2022 has promised is the hope that we will start to be able to get back to all those great events that the COVID pandemic denied us for almost two years. So many annual events for young and old were put on hold. Now is time to seek out all the fun 2022 will have in store and plot our calendar.

It only takes a glance at the calendar to realize that the next round of fun we can all look forward to expecting could be a visit from the Easter Bunny. There is a hope that this year he will return for his annual photo ops and egg hunts. It appears that he has booked one already that you can put on your calendar if you live near Port Ewen in Ulster County.

Town of Esopus Easter Egg Hunt

The Town of Esposu announced this week on Facebook that they will be holding their annual Easter Egg hunt with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9th from 2 PM to 4 PM at Freer Beach Park in Port Ewen. Open to kids from Pre-K to 4th grade the rain date if it is needed will be Sunday, April 10th, 2022. There will be music, games, prizes and of course the Easter Bunny.

Once we get through St Paddy's Day I am sure we will see many more Easter Bunny Dates appearing on the calendar. Get ready to hop into fun in the Hudson Valley this Spring. The Easter Bunny is just the tip of the iceberg for 2022.

