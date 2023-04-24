Buns Burgers to Anchor Eastdale Avenue North With 2024 Opening

If you're a fan of Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie but have said to yourself, hmmm, what this hotspot could use is a place to get a burger and fries, well someone was certainly listening.

Eastdale, in a social media announcement on Friday May 21st, shared some exciting news about the final anchor for Eastdale Avenue North. This soon-to-be addition has three other Hudson Valley locations is ready to call Eastdale home for location number four.

Buns Burgers Will Open Fourth Location at Eastdale Village Town Center

With existing locations in Saugerties, Rhinebeck and Kingston, and noted as 'a new take on fresh, local family dining – burgers, fries, shakes, & more' they are home to BUNS SAUCE and will soon find a new home in Poughkeepsie, as part of the ever expanding Eastdale Village Town Center.

The menu includes classic beef burgers, a veggie option, chicken and even a lamb option. They've also got dogs, salads, fries and plenty of beverages, both alcoholic and non, and people leaving reviews are raving about their milkshake options.

Buns has a big focus on local products at all their locations, with Eastdale sharing that 'Buns set a new quick-serve standard in pushing the farm-to-table movement by sourcing local farmers, like the Kilcoyne family, to receive the freshest ingredients possible.'

More About Buns Burgers Hudson Valley Locations

Serving the Hudson Valley for about seven years, the philosophy behind Buns Burgers is simple:

Our philosophy is to prove that you can have a burger & fries while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Local farmers, like the Kilcoyne family, help us in our mission to receive the freshest ingredients possible. We're committed to providing a delicious grass fed beef burger, hand-cut fries and locally-sourced milk and ice cream from Boice’s Dairy and Adirondack Creamery for our milkshakes.

Owners Ryan Viator and Sean Weeks have successfully launched three thriving Buns Burgers locations across the Hudson Valley, with the fourth set to open in early 2024 in Eastdale Village.

