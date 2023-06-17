New Pet Store Opens in Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village

Coinciding with the Eastdale Village's 2nd Friday Festivities, a new natural pet store will be opening its doors!

Lilly's Natural Pet Store Opens in Poughkeepsie

Lilly's Natural Pet Store is the latest and greatest pet store arriving in Poughkeepsie. According to their website, they opened their doors officially on June 1st; however, they are happy to announce their Soft Opening Event, happening during Eastdale Village's 2nd Friday Event. Lilly's Natural Pet Store will be celebrating their opening today, June 9th from 3:30 to 8 pm. While you are there, they are doing a raffle on Sunday. First prize gets a $200, second prize gets a $100 gift card, and third prize gets a $50 gift card.

They currently have limited inventory because they want to know what YOU want them to carry as far as food and other products. They wish to use the 2nd Friday Event to meet with the community and take down information on brands that you prefer your pet.

Read More: New Pet Store Coming to the Eastdale Village this June

The opening of Lilly's Natural Pet Store has been a long time coming. The lease for the Eastdale Village location was signed in 2020, but with COVID-19, construction took longer than expected. The design and build-out of Lilly's was accomplished by New England Creations.

Lilly's Natural Pet Store is located in the ever-growing Eastdale Village next to Pampered Pooch Dog Grooming and across from Rossi's Deli. Eastdale Village has been described as a live-work-dine-shop-play experience like no other. The Eastdale Village has over 400 luxury rental apartments and 120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space.

Celebrate every Second Friday at Cottage Square in the Eastdale Village. FRom May until October, Eastdale Village is hosting their 2nd Friday's Event. In addition to the Eastdale Avenue Businesses, there will be two food trucks with family-friendly menus, accompanied by a local live band for you to enjoy. Grab a seat at one of their many outdoor bistros tables, or pack up a blanket and chair to ensure your own seating.

Tonight's music will be brought to you by Jungle Love, and the food trucks featured will include The Cluck Truck and The Grille Wagon.

You can follow Lilly's Natural Pet Store online on Facebook and Instagram.

