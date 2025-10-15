Seismologists report yet another minor earthquake was felt in portions of New York state. The earthquake struck late Monday night, as the United States Geological Survey says that around one hundred reports were filed by residents.

The latest seismic activity comes only around a week after the United States Geological Survey had reported that two earthquakes struck near Adams Center, New York. The small tremors registered a 1.5 and 1.6, respectively, according to the USGS. Both earthquakes struck at a depth of a little over three miles.

Yet Another Minor Tremor Is Felt In Parts of New York State

PIX11 reports that a minor earthquake was felt near Chazy, in Clinton County, New York around 11:40 PM Monday. The latest earthquake registered a 2.6-magnitude on the Richter Scale, as PIX11 reports that residents only reported some minor shaking.

New York State's All-Time Most Powerful Earthquake?

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.