Dutchess Responds Has Delivered 10,000+ Meals During COVID-19

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced that Dutchess Responds Food Connection has delivered over 10,000 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutchess Responds Food Connection, which was established in March, is a one-stop connection between food resources in our community and those with a critical need for food and other necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 10,000 meals have been delivered to local families in less than two months. To date, the Dutchess Responds Food Connection has received 506 requests for food, and have made 707 deliveries, averaging 18 deliveries per day.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

While the COVID-19 pandemic has tested our County like never before, it has also shone a light on residents’ generosity and selflessness as #DutchessResponds to these unprecedented times. Just as the need for food resources has increased as the pandemic has touched every corner of our nation, and indeed our County, so too has Dutchess County’s response, delivering more than 10,000 meals to residents in need. We thank those who have supported our Dutchess Responds Food Connection, as well as the magnanimous staff and volunteers who travel throughout the County to deliver these critical meals every weekday.

Residents in need of food resources can request free food deliveries by filling out an online form or by calling the Dutchess County Coronavirus Hotline at (845) 486-3555 and selecting Option 5.

In addition to the Dutchess Responds Food Connection, the county has continued to meet residents' food needs in other ways. Dutchess County’s Office for the Aging, for example, has delivered a record number of home-delivered meals to seniors, now totaling more than 34,000 meals since March 16.

More information can be found on the Dutchess Responds website.

