Dutchess County Welcomes Brand New Multi-Use Arts Center

In a time when there are so many stories about businesses and other facilities having to close their doors, it’s refreshing to talk about something brand new opening their doors. Dutchess County has a brand new arts and community center to celebrate, and celebrating is exactly what will be happening this weekend.

River Valley Arts Center, a brand new multi-use facility for arts and the community at 9 S Mesier Avenue in Wappingers Falls, will be holding an open house this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 AM - 2 PM. There will be demonstrations all day, delicious food available from Las Tres Americas, fun photo ops, and even a chance for you to get some holiday shopping done. There will be several local vendors set up selling their locally made goods. There will also be an opportunity for you to give back to the community at Saturday's open house. You can bring non-perishable food items to donate to the tiny pantry and/or contribute a gift to the holiday drive for a deserving local family.

A new multi-use arts center is exciting news for the community. They offer classes and workshops in music, visual arts, photography, culinary arts, yoga and much more. River Valley Arts Center also offers space for theater performances, concerts, private events, and community vendor events.

RVAC will also be having a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday, Dec. 10 starting at 4PM. To learn more about the new River Valley Arts Center including their classes, workshops and spaces, and for more information about this Saturday’s open house, visit the RVAC website.

