Hudson Valley Veterans and their families are invited to a free Town Hall event in Poughkeepsie to connect with resources and services available in Dutchess County.

The Dutchess County Office of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Mental Health America (MHA) of Dutchess County are teaming up for a Dutchess County Veteran Town Hall on Saturday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 1302, 55 Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie.

This FREE event aims to connect veterans with local services for an open, informative discussion focused on the programs, services and supports available to not only veterans, but also their loved ones and caregivers.

"Our veterans have taken care of us and we in Dutchess County will always take care of them," Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said in a press release. "That’s why we continue to expand our outreach and are co-hosting the Dutchess County Veteran Town Hall, to meet veterans where they are so they know they are heard and never alone. We want to hear directly from our veterans about their needs, concerns and experiences and help connect them to the resources they deserve.”

Staff from the Office of Veterans Affairs will be on hand to explain the services Dutchess County offers.

For more information about the Dutchess County Veteran Town Hall or County Veterans Affairs’ services, residents can call the office at (845) 486-2060.