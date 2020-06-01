Dutchess County Prepares for Restaurant Re-Openings

Will communities close roads to make room for safe outdoor dining at restaurants? Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says that this is something residents should expect to see once the county enters phase three of reopening.

In an interview on The Boris and Robyn Show on Monday morning, Molinaro indicated that the Hudson Valley is expected to reach phase two next Tuesday, June 9. The phase allows for barbershops, beauty salons and other personal care businesses to open. Molinaro said his interpretation of the state's guidance also includes tattoo parlors, nail salons and other businesses not specifically mentioned in the order. On Monday night a spokesperson from the county executive's office clarified Molinaro's remarks, saying "tattoo and nail services are specifically listed in the state's guidance... as services that are not included" in phase two.

Restaurants, however, will need to wait until phase three. But the county is already planning for those businesses to open up "hopefully before the Fourth of July." Molinaro indicated that businesses are already struggling to stay open, and having to keep their doors closed to diners during the holiday weekend would spell certain doom for many local restaurants.

Molinaro said that the county is ready to get "creative" when it comes to helping these businesses ramp up as soon as possible. There is an effort to ease alcohol restrictions to make it easier to set up outside dining areas. Some local municipalities are already looking into closing side roads and sidewalks to accommodate restaurants with limited outdoor space. The use of neighboring parking lots is among many of the ideas that are also being thrown around as the county begins to plan for phase three.

Even with all of these plans in place, Molinaro admits that many local businesses will not survive the damage that's already been done. While many will attempt to reopen under the new restrictions, it's inevitable that some will just not be able to make things work. The hope is to minimize the pain for these businesses and help them every advantage possible to get back to business and keep the Hudson Valley's economy moving forward.

