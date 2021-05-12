Dutchess County Fair Announces 2021 Dates: We Have a Fair

It's the news we have all been waiting for since we heard the Dutchess County Fair had to be canceled in 2020. Today via Facebook and in an official email we received word that there will be a Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck this year. The 2021 Dutchess County Fair will be held Tuesday August 24th through Sunday August 29, 2021.

In an official press released Dutchess County Fair President / CEO Andy Imperati announced that this year's fair will happen the last week in August. We now have something to look forward to at the end of summer. Last year's fair which was canceled due to COVID 19 would have been the 175th year of the fair.

In the press release Imperati also noted that they are still waiting on guidelines for the fair's re-opening but they are ready to do what needs to be done to hold the fair in 2021.

“We are still waiting for COVID-19 guidelines from Albany and have been actively working with our County Executive and his team as well as the Dutchess County Department of Health to have a plan in place to safely open our gates. As we get closer to the fair, we will look at what protocols will need to be in place for us to have a fair,” stated Imperati.

Attendees should expect things to look different but todays news included that the midway, fun fair food, animals and free entertainment are all part of the plan for this years fair.

Apparently, there are 50 fairs in New York State and some fairs have had to cancel due to the timeline. The information and guidelines from the state are coming to late for them to prepare their fair grounds for the 2021 season. The Dutchess County Fair will be able to wait on the guideline and are sure they will be ready to put on this year's fair even though it will look different than in the past.

Keep an eye of the Dutchess County Fair website and social media for updates. This is where they will also share ticket and other information. We will also be sure to get you updates as they become available.