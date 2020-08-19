Dutchess County & City Of Poughkeepsie Commit To New Youth Center

The long-dormant YMCA property at 35 Montgomery Street will see new life as a youth center after a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was announced Wednesday between Dutchess County and the City of Poughkeepsie.

A press release outlines up to $25 million in commitments from the county for the design and construction of the center as additional funds are raised for the project. The existing structure will be demolished and turned into green space in the meantime due to deterioration and environmental concerns.

The City of Poughkeepsie took ownership of the property last year as part of an anti-blight initiative with the intention to redevelop the land with a community focus in mind. Next, the County and City must come up with an agreement to formalize the relationship. Local law requires the County to take part ownership in order to help finance any construction through a bond.

Local officials will work with the 35 Montgomery Community Coalition whose vision for the property is a multi-use facility that would help provide infrastructure to connected organizations that provide services to the community.

The YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County, Vassar College, Poughkeepsie Public Library District, Poughkeepsie Farm Project, Nuvance Health, MASS Design Group, Dutchess County Community College, DAY ONE Early Childhood Learning Community, and Community Matters 2 are all involved with the coalition.

Here's a look at the informational session regarding the project in the fall of last year.