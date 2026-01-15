Attention: Parents with young children in Dutchess County, LISTEN UP!

Funding Coming to Dutchess County for Pilot Childcare Program

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, as part of her $4.5 billion investment to deliver statewide universal childcare, the State is partnering with Dutchess County, as well as Monroe and Broome Counties, in a new State pilot program looking to help counties offer additional childcare options in their communities.

This program includes a total of $60 million in State funding, along with new investments from each of the three counties, as they expand childcare access with a particular focus on serving children 0-3.

In her 2026 State of the State address, Gov. Hochul emphasized her focus on working towards universal childcare for all under the age of five across New York State, which is projected to save families billions of dollars each year.

"I'll never stop working to make life more affordable for New Yorkers – and that's why my plan will deliver universal child care for families all across New York,” said Governor Hochul. “As part of my plan to support every county statewide, this new pilot program will help counties develop and expand new models for providing child care for families, regardless of their income status."

Both Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino and Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers expressed their appreciation and excitement following the announcement.

“As a mom and a former provider of childcare services, I know that quality childcare changes lives. It gives children the strong start they deserve and gives parents the chance to work, grow, and provide," Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said. "Childcare is one of the smartest, most impactful investments we can make—strengthening our economy and building healthier communities. That’s why in Dutchess County, we’re committed to working with the Governor and the State on this groundbreaking program to expand access to affordable, high-quality childcare for every family.”

Mayor Flowers is confident the investment will benefit the City of Poughkeepsie as a whole by increasing the number of parents in the workforce.

"This investment will make a meaningful difference for families in Poughkeepsie by expanding access to affordable, high-quality childcare," Flowers said. "Governor Hochul’s partnership with Dutchess County will help parents participate in the workforce, support local child

care providers, and ensure our youngest residents get a strong start in life. I’m grateful for the Governor’s continued commitment to strengthening our community and supporting working families.”

How Does the Childcare Pilot Program Work?

So here's how the program will actually work: the state is going to give the county with $20 million for their pilot, with the counties contributing an additional 10% in funding.

That funding, which will be disbursed in 2027, is then used to support up to 1,000 spots for children 0-3.

These efforts are meant to build on existing, county-led efforts including Dutchess’s DAY ONE Teacher Apprenticeship program, Early Learning coalition, and childcare professional development program.

New York City Expands Free Universal Pre-k Program with '3K' and 2-year-old Care

In addition to the pilot program announcement this week, Gov. Hochul joined newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on January 8 to announce the expansion of NYC's current childcare program.

New York City already has universal Pre-K and 3K, and now the Governor is partnering with Mayor Mamdani to "age this program down and launch an unprecedented initiative to offer entirely free child care for two-year-olds within New York City."

Hochul committed to fully fund the first two years of the city’s implementation, with the first year of the program focused on high-need areas selected by New York City and expanding to serve all interested families across the city by year four.