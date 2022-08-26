Your Hudson Valley Weekend Weather Forecast

Will we finally get some rain? Most of the area has remained very dry this week, amid the drought that's persisted for most of the summer.

Parts of the Hudson Valley could actually see a threat of severe thunderstorms Friday though, as heavy rain and gusty winds could affect the region by afternoon. However, most of the rain and storms this summer have been quick moving and scattered, and still haven't provided the area with a much-needed soaking rainfall.

Weekend Weather

The Weather Channel says that Friday will see highs in the upper 80s, with the chance for scattered strong to severe storms by afternoon. The rain should clear out by evening, with overnight lows in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the 80s, under partly cloudy skies both days. TWC says the next best chance for rain will not be until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

How Much Hotter Has it Been This Summer?

According to Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie had 20 days that were 90 degrees or higher in 2021, and 31 days in 2020. So far, we've had 26 days of 90+ degrees in 2022.