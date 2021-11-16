New York Driver Disguises Vehicle For Hilariously Odd Reason

This is another case where you have to give the person points for creativity. We've heard the funny stories through the years of lone drivers cruising the HOV lanes with phony passengers in tow. They've used everything from mannequins, dummies, dolls, and even fake skeletons wearing hoodies to try to get around the system. Looks like another rider attempted to test the system last week, though eagle-eyed authorities were there waiting to make the stop.

The Suffolk County Police Department said on their Instagram page that they stopped the driver Thursday morning. In their own words, it all boiled down to something just, "didn't look quite right." By not quite right, it appears the driver had placed a jacket over the passenger seat and then put a hat and a hood on the headrest. The end result was something that resembled a dark hooded character from some sort of sci-fi/fantasy film. Police were not fooled. UPI says that the driver was given a ticket for an HOV occupancy violation.

There was another case sort of like this back in early June on the same road. The New York Post is reporting that a Lake Grow man was busted driving in the HOV lane without a passenger. This guy's disguise? Authorities say the man attached a plastic drama mask to the passenger side headrest to make it look like someone else was in the vehicle with him. Maybe not the best effort overall, but at least he tried? Some of these HOV stories can be creatively hilarious, and others can be a bit sad and embarrassing. This guy, from back in 2016, used an old pile of clothes to try to skirt by the system. No, it didn't work.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!