New York Driver Disguises Vehicle For Hilariously Odd Reason
This is another case where you have to give the person points for creativity. We've heard the funny stories through the years of lone drivers cruising the HOV lanes with phony passengers in tow. They've used everything from mannequins, dummies, dolls, and even fake skeletons wearing hoodies to try to get around the system. Looks like another rider attempted to test the system last week, though eagle-eyed authorities were there waiting to make the stop.
The Suffolk County Police Department said on their Instagram page that they stopped the driver Thursday morning. In their own words, it all boiled down to something just, "didn't look quite right." By not quite right, it appears the driver had placed a jacket over the passenger seat and then put a hat and a hood on the headrest. The end result was something that resembled a dark hooded character from some sort of sci-fi/fantasy film. Police were not fooled. UPI says that the driver was given a ticket for an HOV occupancy violation.
There was another case sort of like this back in early June on the same road. The New York Post is reporting that a Lake Grow man was busted driving in the HOV lane without a passenger. This guy's disguise? Authorities say the man attached a plastic drama mask to the passenger side headrest to make it look like someone else was in the vehicle with him. Maybe not the best effort overall, but at least he tried? Some of these HOV stories can be creatively hilarious, and others can be a bit sad and embarrassing. This guy, from back in 2016, used an old pile of clothes to try to skirt by the system. No, it didn't work.