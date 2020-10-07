Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Coming to Sullivan County

Officials in Sullivan County have announced that they will be holding their inaugural drive-thru flu shot clinic this month.

If you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, the Sullivan County Public Health Services is inviting you to their drive-thru flu shot clinic on October 15. The drive-thru clinic will be held at Sullivan County Community College, which is located at 112 College Road, in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y. between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Public Health Director, Nancy McGraw said:

This is a great way to easily and safely get your dose of flu vaccine before flu season is upon us. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., our crew of trained nurses will administer shots to any County residents who have pre-registered with us right from the comfort and convenience of your own car.

There is no cost to residents but registration is required. You can register online, or if you can't register electronically you may call Public Health at (845) 292-5910. You must be 18 or older and pre-register to receive the vaccine.

If you plan on attending the clinic, bring photo identification, don't leave your vehicle, wear a mask while inside your vehicle. Please wear a short-sleeve shirt, and be aware that you will be asked to wait in your vehicle for 15 minutes following the vaccine for monitoring.

If you are feeling ill, experiencing symptoms of COVID, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please do not come to the clinic. You will be contacted after you register to obtain insurance information.

When you arrive at the clinic you will be screen and have your temperature taken.