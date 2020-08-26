Drive-In Theater to Come to Palisades Mall

The Palisades Center wants you to still be able to enjoy movies but from the safety of your car.

According to a Facebook post, the Palisades Center is starting a drive-in theater in one of its parking lots. It will be in parking lot F, which is near The Cheesecake Factory. It's set to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, beginning Labor Day Weekend on September 4 and run through October 4.

Tickets do need to be purchased in advance for the Palisades Center drive-in, according to Facebook. They can be purchased in advance here. One ticket includes a parking spot for the vehicle, two movie candies, and two drinks. Below is the full Facebook post about the new drive-in:

The first movie lineup for the Palisades drive-in has been announced. Titles include Grease, Despicable Me, Forrest Gump, Happy Gilmore, Jurrasic Park, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Men in Black. I don't know about you, but this looks like a solid movie lineup to me.