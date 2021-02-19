Double Mask Mandate Hits Several NY Buildings

Am I going to need more masks? Some days I can barely remember to bring one with me.

Will we see rules like this hit in the Hudson Valley? I remember seeing the first mask signs at local grocery stores and thinking it wouldn't be a common thing. I was so wrong.

Does anyone remember what it was like not wearing a mask whenever you went to run the most mundane errands? It's almost hard to even imagine a maskless society. Whenever I see an old movie I have to question how realistic it is because the actors are standing so close together without a mask.

Late last month Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that Americans should double up on masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

I can't argue with the idea but if we're supposed to buy and wear two masks when we're in public now why don't they just make thicker masks?

Will we be forced to wear two masks when out in public around the Hudson Valley? It may become a real possibility state and even nationwide.

According to the New York Post, government buildings in New York City and the Manhattan federal court have already made double masks a requirement in order to gain entry. The Post reports that signs posted in these buildings are requiring a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask or an approved N95 mask that is fitted tightly to your face. Gaiters and bandannas will no longer be permitted. If you do not have the proper masks for entry they will provide you with them.

I don't believe these kind of mandates exist in the Hudson Valley yet but should we be bracing for similar rules? It's only an hour and a half away.

CDC Guide to Masks