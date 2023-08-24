Shop Stuns New Yorkers with Doritos Flavored Bagel

A New York bagel shop has created a Dorito flavored bagel and people on social media want to know why? I think we all do.

New Yorkers take their food seriously. Pizza may be the most important menu item when it comes to lunch and dinner but when it comes to breakfast foods, bagels are right there at the top of the list. Whether they are plain, loaded with cream cheese or sandwiched between several pounds of eggs and bacon the bagel is a staple in almost every New Yorker's diet.

There a few flavors that most bagel shops in New York offer.

Most places are never short on plain, blueberry, sesame, onion, cinnamon raisin, egg and everything for the customers who just can't seem to make up their mind. These traditional bagel flavors can vary slightly depending on the bakery or region, but they form the core lineup of options you're likely to find in most bagel shops, particularly in New York City.

New York Doritos Bagel

Beans Bagels on Long Island is offering a bagel crusted with Doritos and it has people's heads spinning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bagels St James LI (@beansbagels)

Here is a video of a customer trying it out and sharing the experience on TikTok.

Traditional bagel lovers are outraged but I think this place is living in the future.