Don’t Miss Out! Win Tickets to Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Up Comedy Tour on 11/11

Are you ready for a night filled with laughter? Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 11 because WPDH is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to Bored Teachers: "We Can't Make This Up" Comedy Tour at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie from 7:30pm-10pm.

Bored Teachers presents the highly anticipated 2023 "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" Comedy Tour. If you haven't heard of Bored Teachers, you're in for a treat. These talented teacher-comedians have taken the internet by storm with their hilarious skits, amassing hundreds of millions of views online. Now, they're teaming up on stage to bring their unique brand of humor to a live audience. Prepare yourself for an evening of relatable anecdotes, witty insights, and uproarious stories about the joys and challenges of being an educator.

This hilarious event will be taking place at the prestigious MJN Convention Center located at 14 Civic Center Plaza in Poughkeepsie. The "We Can't Make This Stuff Up" Comedy Tour promises an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment. The doors to the event will swing open at 6:30 PM, allowing you ample time to find your seats and soak in the exciting atmosphere before the show kicks off at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are available now, but don't miss your chance to win! To enter the ticket giveaway, simply fill in your details below and keep your fingers crossed. The lucky winner will be selected and notified prior to the event, allowing you time to plan for an unforgettable night of laughter. Please note that the contest is open for a limited time only, enter now!