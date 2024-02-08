Billboard On 9W Offers Big Reward For Info On Who Shot Dog

New York State Police continue to search for answers on who shot a dog at an animal shelter January 1. Aside from upping the cash reward to $10,000 dollars for information, now several local animal groups have banded together to hopefully find the shooter.

A billboard on Route 9W, sponsored by a Hudson Valley animal group, is asking the public for information who may have committed the heinous act.

You may remember the story of Kolija, who New York State Police said was shot January 1, near Athens in Greene County?

A resident told officials that he was on the property when he noticed the dog walking towards him bleeding and with a severe injury to his right rear leg, according to WNYT.

Amazingly, the German Shepherd-Great Pyrenees mix was able to walk approximately 600 yards back to And-Hof Animals Sanctuary for Farm Animals and Permaculture after being shot in the hind leg

Billboard in Greene County Helps Seek Answers On Who Shot Dog

WNYT says that several Hudson Valley and New York animal groups, such as; Hyer Ground Rescue, Animal Nation, Humane Long Island, and Hudson Valley Rescue and Animal Sanctuary have teamed together to find the shooter.

WNYT says that Hyer Ground founder Jamie Mitchell is also on the Greene County Animal Alliance.

We were able to get [the reward] to an amount that will really make a difference, and hopefully, somebody has a conscience, and they’ll step forward and they’ll contact the State Police with information.

And-Hof President Kurt Andernach told WNYT that the dog was "slowly making a miraculous recovery", and that a GoFundMe had raised more than $15,000 to help with Kolija’s surgery care.

Click HERE to help Kolija.

State Police Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation are asking anyone with information to please the State Police at 518-622-8600 and reference RMS # 2400001365.

