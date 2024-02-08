Billboard On 9W Offers Big Reward For Info On Who Shot Dog

Billboard On 9W Offers Big Reward For Info On Who Shot Dog

New York State Police continue to search for answers on who shot a dog at an animal shelter January 1. Aside from upping the cash reward to $10,000 dollars for information, now several local animal groups have banded together to hopefully find the shooter.

A billboard on Route 9W, sponsored by a Hudson Valley animal group, is asking the public for information who may have committed the heinous act.

Story... 

You may remember the story of Kolija, who New York State Police said was shot January 1, near Athens in Greene County?

A resident told officials that he was on the property when he noticed the dog walking towards him bleeding and with a severe injury to his right rear leg, according to WNYT.

See Also: Police in Lower Hudson Valley Rescue Dogs, Including One Tied to Tree [PICS]

Amazingly, the German Shepherd-Great Pyrenees mix was able to walk approximately 600 yards back to And-Hof Animals Sanctuary for Farm Animals and Permaculture after being shot in the hind leg

Billboard in Greene County Helps Seek Answers On Who Shot Dog

WNYT says that several Hudson Valley and New York animal groups, such as; Hyer Ground Rescue, Animal Nation, Humane Long Island, and Hudson Valley Rescue and Animal Sanctuary have teamed together to find the shooter.

WNYT says that Hyer Ground founder Jamie Mitchell is also on the Greene County Animal Alliance.

We were able to get [the reward] to an amount that will really make a difference, and hopefully, somebody has a conscience, and they’ll step forward and they’ll contact the State Police with information.

And-Hof President Kurt Andernach told WNYT that the dog was "slowly making a miraculous recovery", and that a GoFundMe had raised more than $15,000 to help with Kolija’s surgery care.

Click HERE to help Kolija.

State Police Catskill Bureau of Criminal Investigation are asking anyone with information to please the State Police at 518-622-8600 and reference RMS # 2400001365.

See Also: New York Man Busted With Over 100 Exotic Animals, Including Monitor Lizards, Snakes etc.

Hudson Valley Pets

Pets can be product spokesanimals in this age of social media. Nationally they earn hundreds of thousands of dollars. So we asked Hudson Valley pet parents what their fur baby could endorse. Here are just a few of the many who responded. Good luck to those who want to be an InFURencer

Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

Filed Under: Catskill, Greene County, Hudson Valley, New York News, new york state, Upper Hudson Valley
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA