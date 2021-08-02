It looks like the short-lived restaurant is making a come back soon. Will the Hudson Valley embrace them and give them another chance?

It sucks when you have to say goodbye to your favorite place to grabs some food. We have had to say some sad farewells to many restaurants here in the Hudson Valley. El Toro Loco was one of them.

This restaurant location on Route 9 has gone through quite a few changes over the last few years even before the pandemic. Do you remember the local spot's history? It was originally Bugaboo Creek Steak House. After they closed down it was taken over by a chain restaurant, The Tilted Kilt. That restaurant was extremely short-lived.

A couple of years ago it looked like a new restaurant was moving in. Their opening seemed so quiet that I didn't even know it happened. When El Toro Loco Tequila bar first moved in they put a new sign up but the building didn't look that much different from The Tilted Kilt.

The restaurant has just announced that they are reopening very soon. They made the announcement with both a banner on the front of the restaurant along with a new bright red coat of paint.

The coat of paint is quite a statement but will it be enough to keep the lights on? To my knowledge, I don't believe that El Toro Loco announced that they officially closed their doors permanently but they were closed during the pandemic.

The Hudson Valley welcomes the new restaurant along with new employment opportunities.

You can contact them at 201-600-7185.