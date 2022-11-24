Whether you'd like to admit it or not, the holiday season is here and holiday shopping has already begun.

Nowadays, we're shopping online thanks to Amazon Prime and other retailers shipping products out at a crazy rate. But don't you kind of miss the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping from the good old days? Who could forget the Black Friday craziness of the early 2000s?!

Memories of Black Friday Shopping's Past

Remember lining up outside your favorite store before the sun came up to get your hands on the hottest toy or electronics that year? Remeber the absolute chaos that ensued?

Personally, I remember the insanity that went down at Best Buy in 1999 or 2000 when Sega Dreamcast was the hottest item for the holiday season. I watched the tower of Dreamcast dwindle down to nothing in seconds. Hands and people flying everywhere!

If you do miss the crazy chaos of Black Friday Shopping, you're not alone.

Americans Miss Black Friday Chaos

According to a recent poll by SWNS Digital, 43% of Americans miss Black Friday shopping in person. Honestly, I don't miss it at all. Do you remember the line outside the Poughkeepsie Galleria in 2011? Let me refresh your memory:

63% of those polled consider in-store Black Friday shopping to be a tradition. For me that's what it was all about. Heading out to the Poughkeepsie Galleria before 5 am, getting coffee and bagels and collecting the little snowglobes from Macy's was my favorite tradition.

How will you be shopping on Black Friday? Online or in-person? We'd love to hear from you, send us a message through the station's Mobile App.

