Do Dutchess County Fair 4H Milkshakes Live Up to The Hype?

Can you believe it is the 177th anniversary of the Dutcuhess County Fair? I'd say we should celebrate with a cake but all I keep hearing about are these 4H Club Milkshakes.

I've never had a bad milkshake before but are these really the best ones in the Hudson Valley. Some people believe they absolutely are. What do you think?

We are about a month away from the official end of summer and it's already fair week in Dutchess Count, New York. What is one thing you need to do when you're at the Dutchess County Fair? The most common answer that everyone seems to agree on is getting a milkshake from the 4H Club.

What is it about them that is so amazing? No one can give me a definitive answer on why they are so heavenly but everyone agrees they are quite possibly the best in the Hudson Valley.

If yo are going to the fair be sure to bring your appetite. Here are a few more delicous treats you can try while you are there.

Something else happening at the fait this week:

Sheriff’s Office is bringing the initiative Operation Safe Child at the Fair to the Dutchess County Fair. The program will be offered to parents and children from 11am – 1pm and 5pm – 7pm each day that the Fair located at the Sheriff’s Office tent inside the fairgrounds.

