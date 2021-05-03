Do Batteries Belong in Your Freezer? How to Store Batteries

Do you do it? Do you store your batteries in the freezer or in the refrigerator? I do. Why? To be honest I have no idea. I think at one point someone told me that they did it and that it kept the batteries from going bad.

If you are like me and purchase your batteries at the wholesale club, so you are always prepared with the flashlights or the kids toys start to fail, you have not one or two batteries to 'keep fresh," you probably have a few dozen.

So what do you do? How should you store it?

I checked out what Energizer had to say about "proper battery storage." They said that you do not want to keep them in too warm of a place and that it wasn't "necessary to keep them in the refrigerator."

Since that wasn't a 100% yes or no, I checked out the other major battery company, Duracell. What they had to say was something to the extent of, do not put it in the fridge, but then they went on to give this reason, "This will not ‘recharge’ your batteries, increase storage life, or increase your batteries’ power."

So, what do you do? How do you store your batteries? From what I can tell, the battery manufacturers suggest keeping all of your batteries in a plastic container, together, so you know where they are. You also want to make sure that you don't keep your batteries at too warm a temperature.

So where did I get this whole "keep the batteries in the freezer?" I have no idea. What I now know is that keeping them in the fridge or in the freezer, will not benefit the life of the batteries before I use them.

