Is It the Last Time New Yorkers Move Clocks for Daylight Savings?

Are you thinking that this is the last time you need to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time? For some reason, I kept hearing that this was the last time New Yorkers were going to have to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time. Is that true?

Well, after hearing conflicting information, here are the facts that will set us all straight on whether or not this thing called "Daylight Savings Time" is done. Would you miss it if you never had to change the clock again?

So, is Daylight Savings Time officially over?

So, is this the last time you have to change the clocks? Sadly, no, this is not the last time you will ever need to change the clocks. Get ready to change them in March of 2023 and November of 2023.

Why is this not over? Didn't they pass a law that said Daylight Savings Time was over?

You remember it correctly, there was something that was in front of the powers that be, government, that was supposedly saying that Daylight Savings Time was over? Well, yes and no. The bill was/is called the Sunshine Protection Act, and the Senate passed the bill in March of 2022.

What is keeping Daylight Savings Time from being over?

What's keeping Daylight Savings Time from being over in November of 2023? The bill has passed the Senate, but it hasn't passed the House. Apparently, it hasn't been a bill of importance with everything else they are working on.

If the bill does pass the House by July 1 of 2023, then November 2023 will be the last time you have to change those clocks back. Until then, remember to also check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector and in you smoke detector.

