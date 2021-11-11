Can You Recycle Your Old Cell Phone Anywhere in New York State?

So you now have a few of these things, just hanging out in a drawer somewhere? What are we talking about? Those old cell phones that worked really well when you first got them, but then over time, because of updates and battery life, they bothered you just enough that they no longer had a place in your life, so you replaced them.

Where should they go? To the land of misfit phones? Can they be recycled? If so where? What can be done with the phone? Will someone get your information?

Do I Need to Worry About Personal Info?

As a precaution, if you can still power up the phone, you will want to make sure that any of your personal info is off the phone. Not sure as to how you can get your info off, or how to reset to factory settings? Ask a local 12-year-old. They know more about cellphones than any of us ever will.

Where Can You Take the Old Phone?

There are quite a few places in our area that will take the phones, if you are actually in the process of getting a new phone, start there. Depending on the phone (and the business) you might be able to swap your old phone (or one or two in the drawer) for a a credit toward the new purchase. Make sure to ask.

If you just want to get rid of the mess of having those old phones sitting around, you can drop them off at your local Best Buy or Staples store. Other businesses that have drop off bins, include Lowe's, Dollar General, Walmart's, and Ace Hardware stores. If you do not see a separate collection area, ask at the customer service center.

