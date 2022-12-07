Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023.

On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.

According to paperwork filed with the State of New York, the Auto Plus distribution center in Chester will be laying off over half of its employees. The plant at 29 Elizabeth Drive distributes auto parts and supplies to Auto Plus and Pep Boys locations across the region.

Google Google loading...

It was announced that 64 of Auto Plus' 105 workers will be let go in March. The company is operated by IEH Auto Parts LLC which recently joined forces with Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc.

In April, the president of Auto Plus, Joe Ferrer, told After Market News that the partnership would be good for business.

As an Alliance shareholder, we will be able to leverage additional, leading-edge marketing tools, technology solutions and other resources to maximize the power of our brands and programs in every market we serve.

The CEO of Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, John R. Washbish, said at the time that they were looking forward to helping the company implement a "significant sales and growth strategy." Now, more than half of the company's local workers will be let go.

Google Google loading...

Just a few months ago, Auto Plus had boasted about employing more than 4,000 team members. The Chester Distribution Center is one of 21 operated by the company as well as 325 corporate stores. It's unclear if any other layoffs have been planned at any of those locations. The Hudson Valley workers are not represented by a union.