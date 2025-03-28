Distracted Driver Nearly Causes Head-On Collision in Sullivan County

A car dash cam caught the scary near-miss accident recently in Cochecton, NY.

In New York State, it is unlawful to use any portable electronic device for any purpose while operating a motor vehicle. Violating distracted driving laws in New York can result in fines ranging from $50 to $450, depending on the number of offenses within 18 months, and each violation adds 5 demerit points to your driving record.

Despite strict laws and ongoing efforts to prevent distracted driving, it remains a leading cause of traffic-related incidents in New York, underscoring the need for continuous education and strict adherence to traffic laws.

Peter J. De Angelis posted to the Sullivan County Post Facebook group about the recent incident where a distracted driver almost hit him head-on. De Angelis lives in Narrowsburg, NY and he and his wife were driving by the General Store in Cochecton towards Monticello when the Blue Ford Focus entered their lane. If not for their quick reaction, it would have been a head on collision and the couple could have been killed.

So this morning a distracted driver could have killed us just passed Heinles General Store in Cochecton we were heading towards Montecello. Was totally in our lane…thank god for me paying attention and great driving skills …that was a close one …Blue Ford Eco Sport with NY Plates …plus they just kept going without even a pause.

We reached out to Peter J. De Angelis who told us that he and his wife were heading out to get himself a haircut and then he was taking the wife to Aldi in Monticello. He went on to say that, "you just don’t think this could ever happen to you." They have two foster children that were at a visit with their dad, and they 4 pets at home. We're glad Peter and his wife are safe, as it could have been a much different situation had their car collided with the distracted driver. See video below. WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language.

