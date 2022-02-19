Fan of Dirty Dancing? Stay at the Resort Where the Movie was Filmed

Interested in having the "time of your life?"

Back in 1987, the movie Dirty Dancing was released, and to say that the movie made dancing a little sexier is an understatement. 35 years later, and after making over $200 million, fans can now officially stay overnight at the resort that was featured in parts of the film.

As a fan of the movie, I always thought that the movie was actually filmed in the Catskill's as they said in the movie. But to my surprise, it wasn't. The movie, along with a bunch of the shots shown in the movie, came from Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia. (Maybe that's why I could never find it in the Catskill's.....LOL!)

Kellerman's Mountain House

According to News 10, the famous lodge is known as "Kellerman’s Mountain House" in the movie and is set right in the middle of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia. Parts of the resort's kitchen and dining facilities reportedly appeared in scenes that featured the "Harvest Restaurant and Patio." That's the place where Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) saw each other for the first time. The resort is also home to Baby’s Cabin and The Gazebo, where the salsa lessons happened.

Fort Lauderdale Premiere Of "Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story" Announced Getty Images loading...

Nobody Puts Baby in the Corner

Owners of the lodge are now offering fans the chance to recreate some of the legendary scenes from the movie with Dirty Dancing Weekends! Weekends will include activities inspired by the movie from dance lessons and guided tours of film locations to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts, and numerous chances to watch the movie of course! No word if any of the dance lessons will include how to successfully execute "the lift" dance move made super popular at the end of the classic movie.

'Dirty Dancing' Musical Photocall Getty Images loading...

Before you get super excited and try to book, all dates in 2022 are currently sold out, BUT the lodge has announced available weekends for the 2023 season. Get more information on booking here and if you'd like another look at the lodge, look for it on Fox TV's new celebrity dance competition, "The Real Dirty Dancing" on Tuesday nights throughout February.

