Saugerties Basketball Player Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Dior Johnson, 18, a former basketball player at Saugerties High School and one of the leading basketball prospects in the nation, was charged with aggravated and simple assault due to an incident that occurred on September 5th and 6th.

Johnson, born in Kingston, NY, is being charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and strangulation of a woman in her Oakland, Pennsylvania apartment last month.

The alleged victim claims that Johnson became angry after getting him and his phone wet. Police said in the complaint that he "slapped her across the face 'full force' causing her face to become 'very red and puffy.'" Johnson went on to steal her phone, left around midnight, and then returned close to 4:30 am. A verbal argument took place around 8:30 am, and it escalated with the woman wanting to leave the apartment, but Johnson wouldn't let her.

The argument went on for an hour until Johnson became violent, punching her in her arms, stomach and head multiple times. The woman tried to call 911, but Johnson supposedly ran after her with scissors and took the phone.

According to the complaint, Johnson hit her again, causing her to vomit twice.

Once he finally left the apartment, she went to receive medical attention where she was treated for bruises and a concussion.

Johnson was a basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh; however, the university issued this statement.

University of Pittsburgh men's basketball student-athlete Dior Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities pending the resolution of legal charges filed against him. The Pitt Athletic Department, which became aware of the charges Friday afternoon, will decline further comment until the legal process has reached a resolution.

Johnson was the prize recruit in Coach Jeff Capel's class of 2022. Johnson, a four-star prospect, was expected to become a valuable part of Capel's rotation as guard. Johnson is ranked 38th overall in the '22 class and No. 7 point guard, according to Rivals.com.

He is Pitt's highest-rated recruit since 2012.

Saugerties, Johnson's hometown, was the first of 10 high schools across 5 states that he played for. Johnson started his high school basketball career as a 7th grader. He broke the New York boys basketball state record for the youngest player to reach 1,000 points, as seen below. Following the charges listed above, this talented player's collegiate career may be over before it even began.

1,000th Point of His Career

In his 8th grade year, Dior Johnson scored his 1,000th point on a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Dior Johnson Scored 53 Points in One Game

Another example of Johnson's athleticism is scoring 53 points in a single game when he was playing for Saugerties.

