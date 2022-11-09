Giant Tyrannosaurus Rex Skull Is Coming to New York

Want to own a piece of prehistoric history? It will cost you an awful lot of money though. You may remember "Stan", the 67 million year Tyrannosaurus Rex that was sold in 2020 at an auction in New York for $31.8 million dollars? Now, another T.rex has been evacuated from the same region as Stan, and is set to go up for auction next month, according to the AP.

Auction in New York For Giant Skull

The Associated Press is reporting that the nearly 200 pound T.rex skull will go up for auction in New York December 9. The massive 76 million-year-old skull was found in Harding County, South Dakota, a region some have called “the world capital for T. rexes". The AP says that the 6 and half foot skull has been nicknamed "Maximus", and is expected to fetch around $15 million dollars at auction.

Most fossils this old erode over time, to this has been labeled a "major find" by officials with Sotheby’s Auction House.

Tyrannosaurus Rex is one of the most well known and recognized species of dinosaur in history. Wikipedia says they are one of the largest land carnivores of all time. They were estimated to have been anywhere from 12 to 20 feet long, from snout to tail, and could weigh from 9,900 to 31,000 pounds.

According to Hudson Valley Magazine, the footprints of what could have been a carnivore known as coelophysis were discovered near Albany in 1972. However, this species was more commonly found in what is now modern day New Mexico, so the results are inconclusive.

A lot of changes and unfolding of the earth over hundreds of millions of years here in the Hudson Valley has made it somewhat of a poor area to find many dinosaur or prehistoric mammal fossils

The Offcial New York State Fossil

New York may not have a state dinosaur, but we do have state fossil. Eurypterus Remipes was a creature that lived over 400 million years ago during the Silurian Age. It is distant relative of modern day king crabs and sea scorpions. It is said to have lived at the bottom of the shallow sea that covered where New York state now lies.