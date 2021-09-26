Not something that is found in the Hudson Valley on a daily basis, but one has been found and the search for the owner is underway.

If you spend time on any social media websites long enough you will most likely come across someone who is looking for a lost pet, its one of the good things those sites can be used for. Facebook is also a great place for anyone who may have found an animal to post about it, in hopes of finding its owner.

That's exactly what the Dutchess County Sherriff's Office has done today, to try and locate an owner of an animal that has been reportedly seen numerous times roaming around the Hudson Valley. The animal isn't your everyday household pet, the sheriffs office is searching for the owner of an EMU!

According to Sheriffs office Facebook page, the are doing everything they can to find the pictured EMU home, "Do you know this Emu or his/her owner?" The lost EMU was reportedly seen by numerous people in the areas of Route 199 and Route 22 in the Town of North East. It's not clear if the sheriff's office has the EMU in custody or not, but they are looking to get in touch with the owners.

So if you, or someone you know has lost an EMU, please contact the Dutchess County Sherriff's Office at 845-486-3800. Sherriff's Dep. Schutlz has named the lost EMU, "ERNIE" and hopes that they can locate its owner ASAP, " Help us get Ernie the Emu (dubbed by Dep. Schutlz) home!".

