Did You Ever Go to This Hudson Valley Caldor in the ’80s?
The aisles, the deals and the hairstyles of the old Poughkeepsie Caldor have been captured forever in this awesome time capsule.
A recently uncovered video shows just what it was like to shop at the local Caldor store.
(scroll down to watch the full video)
Rare Look at a Day Inside the Poughkeepsie Caldor During the 1980s
Do you remember shopping at Caldor?
Check out the full video here:
These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic
The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?