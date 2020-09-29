Did Somebody Say Puppy Yoga?

Did I hear somebody say puppy yoga? Something that makes your body and mind feel better plus puppies, to boot? What could be better than that? When it comes to de-stressing nothing could be better. And we all could use a little destressing right about now.

I have heard that just spending even a few minutes with a puppy can lower one's blood pressure and help with relaxation. Imagine pairing that with the soothing and healthy effects of yoga. Sounds like something we could all benefit from right now, and it's actually happening in a few days.

The Humane Society of Walden and Beck's Home and Garden on Depot Street in Pine Bush are hosting an evening of chakra resetting and lots of kisses from shelter puppies this Friday, Oct. 2 from 4PM - 6PM. The sessions are free but donations are appreciated and they will benefit the Humane Society of Walden. Yoga sessions will be geared towards all levels with time allotted to love on the puppies. 30 minute sessions beginning promptly at 4PM. If you can't make it at 4, the next session begins at 4:30PM and so on.

The yoga sessions will be held outside, and the weather is supposed to be great. There will be socially distanced spacing and masks will be required. Bring your own mat and make sure you wear comfy clothes. For more information about puppy yoga this Friday or the Walden Humane Society, check out the event facebook page.