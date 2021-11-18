Did a New York State Funeral Home Bury the Wrong Person?

When a loved one passes away, you give your local funeral home your trust (and probably a lot of money) that they will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity. But did a funeral home bury a person who was not the relative of the family who had arranged for the service? One family says the person one particular New York state funeral home buried was not their mother's. Now, they are suing the funeral home and its director for millions. What exactly happened here?

NBC says that Sadie Williams died in August 2021. The lawyer of the family said in a statement the 11 children of the deceased had already pre-planned arrangements with the funeral home in Queens. The lawyer says that one of the daughters went to see the body of her mother after she passed, but saw that the body displayed was not her mother's. They accuse the funeral home of saying it was, and that the reason for the difference in appearance was due to the embalming process.

The family alleges the funeral home and the director knew it wasn't the mother's body they were burying, but went ahead it did it anyway. The family alleged the funeral home even called the next day and said the body buried wasn't their mother's. The suit filed in the New York State Supreme Court is seeking $88 million.

In other news, we go from an alleged case of mistaken identity to someone claiming they were dead when they weren't dead atll. You may remember this story from 2020. ABC7 reports that it all started when a 25-year-old New York man was sentenced in October 2019 for possession of a stolen Lexus and attempted grand larceny of a truck. Prosecutors say he wanted to avoid the one year jail sentence, so he left the state and tried to convince everyone he had committed suicide. Officials say he even had fake death certificate to try to prove it.

What happened? Prosecutors say that on the certificate, that was supposed to look like it came from the New Jersey Department of Health, Vital Statistics and Registry, the word registry was spelled "Regsitry". Well, that plan unraveled fast.

