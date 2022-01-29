Delivery never sounds better than when the weather sucks and you don't want to step foot outside. OK, being hungover is a close second, but I know that as far as my wife and I are concerned, we refuse to leave the house the minute it gets dark and cold, let alone if it's snowing. raining, or slightly breezy. We're safe from the elements, but what about the delivery drivers who brave the Hudson Valley climates that my wife and I are too fragile to face?

In a recent public Facebook post, a delivery driver who works for the "big" app delivery services posted a heartfelt message to potential customers, sharing what she thought we may not know about what goes into delivering our every whim to our doors, including how much they get paid, and where that money comes from.

An article on DoorDash's website seems to back up these claims. They highlight tips as a major source of income, with 100% of every gratuity being passed along to their drivers (or "Dashers", as they like to call them). They also breakdown other forms of payment, though as the post on Facebook mentions, the dollar amount isn't high:

Base pay is DoorDash’s base contribution for each order. This will range from $2-10+ depending on the estimated time, distance, and desirability of the order.

I was surprised to learn that so many people didn't consider tipping their delivery drivers. That being said, the whole idea in general has been up for debate forever, and there's even been a recent push to ban it altogether, as this video explains.

But until that happens, and especially if you are ordering during inclement weather, tip your drivers! Speaking of delivery, what are you in the mood for? Check out the best wings, Hibachi, and pizza in the Hudson Valley below.

