Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]

Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.

According to Free Range American, only around 1 in 25,000 deer are leucistic. What some may not have not have known is that one of the most well known and largest populations of white deer are here in New York state.

The Observer-Dispatch says there is an estimate of around 1.2 million deer overall in the entire state of New York.

White Deer Spotted

WKBW says that one of these rare white deer was spotted Monday afternoon in Seneca. The West Seneca Police Department posted pics of the animal on their Facebook page, and speculated it could have been a Seneca white deer (a rare heard of white deer living within the old Seneca Army Depot).

The NY State Department of Conservation commented, saying they think it's a leucistic white-tailed deer.

Deer Crashes Through Nursing Home Window

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".

Deer Found Inside NY Nursing Home Facility

WNYT says that a deer crashed through the front glass of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown Monday afternoon. Witnesses say the buck was agitated and scared as it looked for a way out of the room. Video shows the animal look even more startled by the glass mirrors inside the rehab room. WNYT says that there were no elderly residents in the room at the time of entry.

The confused deer eventually went through a window on its way out of the building and escaped.

