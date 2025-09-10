Concern Over ‘Diseased-Looking Deer’ in Hudson Valley Explained

Residents across the Hudson Valley have reported deer that appear to be diseased. Here's what wildlife experts say is the reason for their concerning appearance.

This time of year, deer are making their presence known in backyards of homes across the region. While spotting a deer out your window can be a thrill for some, others curse the animal for destroying plants and creating a hazard on the road.

On a recent walk around my neighborhood, I counted six deer gathered in a group in front of my neighbor's house. What were just young fawns a few months ago have already grown into young adults, ready to prepare for a long winter.

Canva Canva loading...

'Diseased' Deer Spotted Throughout the Hudson Valley Cause Concern

Unfortunately, some of these beautiful animals have recently appeared to be infected with what some people believe to be a parasite. The deer have rough patches on their coats, with their hair either missing or discolored.

It turns out that these unsightly animals are actually not diseased at all. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation explains that the deer are most likely just shedding. Deer go through the natural process of molting twice a year. White-tailed deer experience the loss of hair in both the spring and late summer, which explains why many are seeing them now.

New York State DEC New York State DEC loading...

How To Tell If Deer Are Infected With a Parasite

The DEC says that deer infected by parasites or disease can also lose hair, but will usually have other symptoms as well. The skin of these deer will appear wrinkled and "leathery". But if the deer simply have missing patches of hair, it's most likely just natural molting.

New York State Whitetail Deer Trail Cam Photos Gallery Credit: Clay Moden