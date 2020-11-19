Decorate Your House and Win a Prize

If we were ever in the need for some holiday cheer, this would be the time. Looking back on 2020 so far, we’ve had to skip a whole bunch of festivities from March through now. But there is one thing we can do that everybody can enjoy and it’s totally safe and coronavirus-free. What is it? Decorating your house or business for the holidays. What’s more fun than having a house that makes everybody smile, including your own family? Maybe winning a prize for your efforts could make it even more fun. Want to know more?

If you live or work in Cornwall, you could score yourself a nice prize just for decorating your house or business for the holidays. The Cornwall Town Board is holding a contest for holiday decorating of homes and businesses. The top three residential winners and one business winner will get a $25 gift card to a fine local restaurant. Cut off for contest participation is Tuesday, Dec. 8. I have a good feeling that Cornwall is going to look very festive this year, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Winners for the holiday decorating contest will be notified and announced at the Town Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 14. If you’re interested in being part of the 2020 Cornwall Holiday Decorating Contest, email your name, your street address, your mailing address and your phone number to the Town Supervisor’s office. For more information and links, visit the Town of Cornwall facebook page or website. Happy decorating and good luck.