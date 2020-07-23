DEC Releases PSA Addressing Litter Left by Visitors at State Parks

In response to increased litter left behind by visitors to New York's natural areas, the State Department of Environmental Conservation released a new PSA to remind outdoor adventurers to follow the principles of Leave No Trace.

The PSA features images of trash in the Catskills and the Adirondacks with a reminder that litter is not only unsightly but can be deadly to New York's wildlife.

The DEC is encouraging visitors to the State's natural areas and facilities to keep New York's environment clean by following the principals of Leave No Trace. Carry out what you carry in and don't leave trash, food, or gear behind.

Earlier this summer, DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) launched the "PLAY SMART, PLAY SAFE, PLAY LOCAL" Campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to recreate safely, responsibly, and locally this summer and to always treat fellow outdoor adventurers with respect.

More Information can be found on the DEC's website.

