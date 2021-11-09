The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that to help honor veterans this year they are holding the sixth and final free fishing day of 2021.

The free fishing day of 2021 will take place on Veterans Day Thursday, November 11th as a way to say thank you to New York veterans. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos told News 10 that, "We thank all of New York’s veterans for their service to our county and hope that the upcoming free fishing day provides an opportunity to spend time with family and friends or even the chance to introduce someone new to the sport."

If you're not familiar, new this fishing season, the DEC has increased all kinds of different fishing opportunities for any and all anglers in New York with New York State’s new catch-and-release trout stream season. The season started back on October 16th and will run through March 31st.

The DEC also has given many opportunities to people that would like to try fishing with, "New York's Free Fishing Days". The program started with hopes to encourage more people to get outdoors each season to enjoy the state’s world-class fishing opportunities. Those opportunities have been expanded to now include New York’s trout stream fishing resources year-round.

What is Catch and Release?

Just like it sounds, anglers must immediately release trout they catch if they are caught in a trout stream. If caught in a lake or pond anglers should consult regulations guide for the place in which they caught their trout.

Do I Need a License to Fish in New York?

Yes, to fish in New York, the DEC does require anglers have a fishing license. The good news is that those requirements are waived for residents and non-residents on free fishing days for those participating.

Where Can I Go Fishing?

The DEC has set up an online map to help anglers find their way around New York to find the perfect place to fish. Get more information and a look at the fishing map here.

